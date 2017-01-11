WATCH: Mahendra Singh Dhoni shines in his last match as captain, smashes 60 runs off just 40 balls
Dhoni's knock was a treat to watch for his fans, who who turned up in big numbers to watch him bat for one final time as Indian captain.
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who played his last match as the skipper of the Indian team, didn't disappoint his fans, as the Ranchi-born cricketer tonked unbeaten 68 runs off just 40 balls at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Leading India A against Eoin Morgan's England XI, Dhoni rolled back the pages for his fans with a stupendous knock which the fans will remember for a long time.
Must Watch: This bromance between Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni is the best thing you will see today!
espite a shaky start, Dhoni soon gained the momentum and hit some lusty blows in the death overs to take India past the 300-run mark. The highlight of his innings was the last over bowled by Chris Woakes, where he smashed the English all-rounder for 23 runs.
WATCH: Pitch invader escapes security personnel to touch MS Dhoni's feet during his final match as captain
Despite, Dhoni's heroics, Men in Blue lost the match by three wickets.
Dhoni led India in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is.
