close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Malinda Pushpakumara gets roasted attempting most bizarre shot against Ravichandran Ashwin

India rode on a superb bowling performance to defeat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test at the Sinhallese Sports Club.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 15:07
WATCH: Malinda Pushpakumara gets roasted attempting most bizarre shot against Ravichandran Ashwin
Twitter/ Sri Lanka Cricket

New Delhi: It was a bizarre turn of events as Day 4 of the Colombo Test between India and Sri Lanka saw a strange start on Sunday. Sri Lanka resumed their second innings at 209 for two, trailing India by 230 runs.

This was after Lanka were asked to follow on. One of the two not out batsmen from overnight was nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara.

But it took little effort from the part of the Indians to get the first wicket of the day as tailender Pushpakumara played the most bizarre shot of the bowling of Ravichanandran Ashwin. Watch the full video of the weird moment of the day below.

Eventually, India rode on a superb bowling performance to defeat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test at the Sinhallese Sports Club.

The Lankan batsmen were all out for 386 runs in their second innings on the penultimate day of the Test.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja did most of the damage with figures of 5/152. Star off-spinner Ashwin had figures of 2/132 while medium-pacer Hardik Pandya returned 2/31. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav took one wicket.

India have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. (With wires inputs)

TAGS

Malinda PushpakumaraRavichandran AshwinIndia vs Sri Lanka

From Zee News

WATCH: 100-metre dash to find out England cricket team’s Usain Bolt
cricket

WATCH: 100-metre dash to find out England cricket team’s Us...

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli goes past Steve Waugh to win 8th consecutive Test series; is one behind Ricky Ponting
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli goes past Steve Waugh to win 8th con...

SL vs IND, 2nd Test – Team India win by an innings and 53 runs, take unassailable 2-0 lead
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 2nd Test – Team India win by an innings and 53 r...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Know about LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Know about LIVE streaming, TV list...

WATCH: Alex Hales strikes 95 runs from 30 deliveries during NatWest T20 Blast vs Durham Jets
cricket

WATCH: Alex Hales strikes 95 runs from 30 deliveries during...

England vs South Africa 2017, fourth Test match, Day 3: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

England vs South Africa 2017, fourth Test match, Day 3: LIV...

It&#039;s sad that boos were louder than cheers, says Justin Gatlin after 100m win over Usain Bolt at World Championships
Other Sports

It's sad that boos were louder than cheers, says Justi...

WATCH: Justin Gatlin pays respect to Usain Bolt after winning 100m final at World Championships
Other Sports

WATCH: Justin Gatlin pays respect to Usain Bolt after winni...

Usain Bolt fails to defend title, loses 100 m final for first time at Olympics or World Championships stage
Other Sports

Usain Bolt fails to defend title, loses 100 m final for fir...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video