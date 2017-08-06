WATCH: Malinda Pushpakumara gets roasted attempting most bizarre shot against Ravichandran Ashwin

New Delhi: It was a bizarre turn of events as Day 4 of the Colombo Test between India and Sri Lanka saw a strange start on Sunday. Sri Lanka resumed their second innings at 209 for two, trailing India by 230 runs.

This was after Lanka were asked to follow on. One of the two not out batsmen from overnight was nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara.

But it took little effort from the part of the Indians to get the first wicket of the day as tailender Pushpakumara played the most bizarre shot of the bowling of Ravichanandran Ashwin. Watch the full video of the weird moment of the day below.

Eventually, India rode on a superb bowling performance to defeat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test at the Sinhallese Sports Club.

The Lankan batsmen were all out for 386 runs in their second innings on the penultimate day of the Test.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja did most of the damage with figures of 5/152. Star off-spinner Ashwin had figures of 2/132 while medium-pacer Hardik Pandya returned 2/31. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav took one wicket.

India have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. (With wires inputs)