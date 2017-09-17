Watch: Manish Pandey gets out to Nathan Coulter-Nile in unexpected fashion

New Delhi: The India-Australia ODI in Chennai on Sunday started in a dramatic fashion as Nathan Coulter-Nile bagged three wickets in quick time. It was first Ajinkya Rahane for five, then Virat Kohli for a duck and finally Manish Pandey also for nought.

Pandey’s dismissal even had the on-field umpire Marais Erasmus confused. See it for yourself below:

At the time of posting this story, we were at the mid-innings break in the match. After winning the toss and electing to bat, India posted 281 for seven in their allotted 50 overs.

Playing a starring role for India were Hardik Pandya who made 83 and MS Dhoni who scored 79. For Australia, Coulter-Nile bagged three for 44 and Marcus Stoinis scalped two for 54. James Faulkner and Adam Zampa also bagged a wicket each.

This match in Chennai is the first of the five ODI games. This series will be followed by a three-match T20 series.