WATCH: Manish Pandey sweats it out in nets ahead of possible return in second ODI against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Manish Pandey earned himself a place in the India's 15-man squad for limited overs series against Sri Lanka after leading India A to tri-series title in South Africa. After missing out on a spot in the first XI in opening ODI at Dambulla, the middle-order batsman was spotted sweating it out in nets on the eve of second ODI.

The BCCI Twitter handle uploaded a video of Pandey practicing in nets, hoping to find himself a spot in final eleven as Virat Kohli looks to rotate his squad after securing a comprehensive victory in first match.

.@im_manishpandey sweating it out in the net session ahead of the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/1RDKZXS1vo — BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2017

After wrapping up a 9-wicket win over the Lankans in Dambulla, skipper Kohli had admitted that he would like to take risks by bringing in fresh faces in the team as part of preparation for the 2019 World Cup.

"It's two years to go for the World Cup and now is the time to give players certain roles, get them into the groove and make them understand what we need to do. For us it's all about when you want to start and experiment as a team," Kohli had said.

"Criticism will come along the way. You try things and lose, and people will say that it shouldn't have been done. But we should be ready to embrace challenges and ready to take risks... ready to even lose a few games while trying out something," the Indian captain revealed hinting at a influx of lesser experienced players in the team.

"Everyone is ready to take up those challenges and I think that is the most exciting part... It'll help our cricket grow even further," he added.

"If you want to be world beaters and win everywhere in the world, you need to do certain things that are out of the box. We're all ready to embrace that," Kohli continued.