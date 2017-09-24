Watch: Manish Pandey takes stunning catch to dismiss Peter Handscomb

New Delhi: India and Australia are taking on each other in the third ODI in Indore on Sunday. And there have been some stunning moments in the game thus far. One such moment was at the boundary line as Peter Handscomb was dismissed courtesy a stunning catch by Manish Pandey off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Watch the video of the catch below.

At the time of filing this story, we were at the mid-innings break in the match. Australia won the toss and elected to bat and posted 293 for six in their allotted 50 overs.

India are 2-0 up in the five-match series and a win in Indore will give them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Coming back to the Indore ODI, Aaron Finch was the star with the bat as he hammered 124 in his comeback game. The pick of the bowlers was Bumrah who had figures of two for 52 in his 10 overs.