close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Manish Pandey takes stunning catch to dismiss Peter Handscomb

Australia won the toss and elected to bat and posted 293 for six in their allotted 50 overs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 17:55
Watch: Manish Pandey takes stunning catch to dismiss Peter Handscomb
Twitter/Cric Things

New Delhi: India and Australia are taking on each other in the third ODI in Indore on Sunday. And there have been some stunning moments in the game thus far. One such moment was at the boundary line as Peter Handscomb was dismissed courtesy a stunning catch by Manish Pandey off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Watch the video of the catch below.

At the time of filing this story, we were at the mid-innings break in the match. Australia won the toss and elected to bat and posted 293 for six in their allotted 50 overs.

India are 2-0 up in the five-match series and a win in Indore will give them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Coming back to the Indore ODI, Aaron Finch was the star with the bat as he hammered 124 in his comeback game. The pick of the bowlers was Bumrah who had figures of two for 52 in his 10 overs.

TAGS

Manish PandeyIndia vs AustraliaCricket

From Zee News

Watch: Rohit Sharma hits Kane Richardson for 103-metre long massive six
cricket

Watch: Rohit Sharma hits Kane Richardson for 103-metre long...

Watch comedy that unfolded when Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried bowling knuckle ball
cricket

Watch comedy that unfolded when Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried bow...

Shreyas Iyer strikes century on day two of unofficial Test against New Zealand
cricket

Shreyas Iyer strikes century on day two of unofficial Test...

Eliud Kipchoge wins rainy Berlin marathon, misses world record
Other Sports

Eliud Kipchoge wins rainy Berlin marathon, misses world rec...

Carolina Marin, Victor Axelsen clinch Japan Open titles
BadmintonOther Sports

Carolina Marin, Victor Axelsen clinch Japan Open titles

BadmintonOther Sports

18-year-old shuttler dies during practice at Kolkata SAI Co...

Shane Warne allegedly hits porn star; victim calls him &#039;vile creature&#039;
cricket

Shane Warne allegedly hits porn star; victim calls him...

Watch: Glenn Maxwell st MS Dhoni b Yuzvendra Chahal, again
cricket

Watch: Glenn Maxwell st MS Dhoni b Yuzvendra Chahal, again

Aaron Finch celebrates Australia return with first brilliant hundred in Indore
cricket

Aaron Finch celebrates Australia return with first brillian...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video