WATCH: Mason Crane stuns South African Dean Elgar with Shane Warne-esque spin in county cricket

New Delhi: South African batsman Dean Elgar was dismissed in a rather unfamiliar fashion during his side Somerset's English County cricket match against Hampshire. The match produced an unfamiliar dismissal after 20-year-old English leg-spinner Mason Crane's delivery bounced twice – first really wide near the bowler's end and the second time under the batsman's legs before hitting the stumps.

The South African looked completely mistimed as the double bouncer went on to hit the stumps in a rather surprising manner.

Crane, embarrassed with the kind of delivery that got him just the perfect result, looked in disbelief so much so that he didn't even join the wicket celebrations with his teammates immediately.

"OUT: Would you believe it. Crane bowls a long-hop that yorks Elgar on the second bounce. He goes for 60 and Somerset are 118/6," posted Somerset Cricket's twitter account.

Crane further took three wickets to finish with impressive figures of 5-40 as Hampshire cruised to a 90-run victory.

Somerset were give a 259-run target in the second innings against Hampshire, but in the strangest manners possible, were eventually outdone Crane's heroics