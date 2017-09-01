close
Watch: Matthew Hayden talks about best times with 'child-like' MS Dhoni

On Thursday, Dhoni completed 300 ODIs when he came  out to play against Sri Lanka in the 4th match of the 5-match limited overs series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 13:21
Watch: Matthew Hayden talks about best times with &#039;child-like&#039; MS Dhoni
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Matthew Hayden was a huge hit during his three years with Chennai Super Kings. 

He played under the leadership of MS Dhoni and has revealed on many occasions how brilliant former India skipper's leadership skills actually are.

Very recently, the two kicked off the second season of Tamil Nadu Premier League, with a six-hitting competition in Chennai.

Dhoni became only the 20th player worldwide to have reached this milestone.

Dhoni became only the 20th player worldwide to have reached this milestone.

A video that was recently posted by the host of IPL pre-match shows, Gaurav Kapur shows Hayden chatting about Dhoni over a cup of tea. Named 'Breakfast with Champion', the video features the aggressive Australia batsman with Kapur acting as the host. 

Kapur shoots off a candid question at Hayden, asking him what it’s been like 'playing with Dhoni'. In reply, the 45-year old, who's rubbed shoulders with MSD for quite some time in the past talked about the composed nature that Dhoni sports, even when off the field, calling him 'very calm, very simple, very centered'.  

Hayden went on to delve into MSD’s witty sense of humor, calling him 'child-like'. He added that Dhoni could make cheeky jokes over silly things that could even make a 7-year old laugh.

MS DhoniMatthew HaydenMS Dhoni 300 ODIcricket newsIndia Cricket NewsChennai Super Kings

