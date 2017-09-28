close
Watch: Matthew Wade hits Rohit Sharma on the head

India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. A win will give Virat Kohli & Co their tenth successive, a feat no other India side had never achieved.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 20:28
Watch: Matthew Wade hits Rohit Sharma on the head
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: Opener Rohit Sharma escaped a possible head injury during the fourth match of the ongoing India-Australia ODI series in Bengaluru on Thursday. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

Chasing a 335-run target, openers Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane provided a solid foundation, scoring 106 runs in quick time. During that opening stand, Rohit was hit on the head by an errant ball from Aussie wicket-keeper Matthew Wade. Fortunately for everyone, nothing untoward happened afterward.

Here's the video:

It happened off the fifth ball of the 16th over, bowled by Travis Head to Rohit.

Earlier in the day, Australi rode on David Warner brilliance to post the highest score of the series so far.

India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. A win will give Virat Kohli & Co their tenth successive, a feat no other India side had never achieved.

