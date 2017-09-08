Watch: Mayanti Langer finally gets to interview husband Stuart Binny

New Delhi: Celebrated cricket presenter Mayanti Langer finally managed to interview her husband Stuart Binny thanks to a Karnataka Premier League match on Friday in Mysore.

Binny, 33, starred with both bat and ball to help the Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters beat by 23 runs in the seventh match of the season.

The India all-rounder first hit a brilliant 46-ball 87, then took two wickets in a winning cause. He was also adjudged the man of the match.

But he was in for a bigger surprise when wife Mayanti conducted the post-match interview and posed with probing questions. Here's the video:

@MayantiLanger_B this are the best days for you & your hubby & happy anniversary dayhappy to watch husband interviewed by wife pic.twitter.com/23CVmhEYyP — Ansaf (@Ansaf86) September 8, 2017

It's not that Langer hasn't interviewed Binny before, but after their marriage, this is probably the first time she has got to ask the cricketer some questions on camera.

Interestingly, this is not the first time real-life partners have interviewed each other on the field.

In 2010, after winning the FIFA World Cup, Spain captain Iker Casillas was interviewed by his girlfriend Sara Carbonero, reporting for a Spanish Network. The act is still considered as one of the most iconic moments in sports.

Then, there was New Zealand's Martin Guptill, who was interviewed by wife Laura McGoldrick.

Binny has played six Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20Is for India with limited success. He is son of former India all-rounder and national selector Roger Binny.