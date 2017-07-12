WATCH: Mithali Raj becomes first woman to score 6000 ODI runs, reaches milestone with huge six

New Delhi: Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj on Wednesday surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run-scorer in the One-Day Internationals (ODI) during the clash against Australia at the Bristol County Ground in the ICC Women's World Cup.

She scored 69 runs from 114 balls in the match. Her innings was laced with four boundaries and one hit into the stands, which came off the delivery she reached the 6000-run mark.

Here's a video of the Mithali's knock including that 'special six':

The Indian skipper now has 6,028 runs in 181 ODIs at an average of 51.37.

The 34-year-old is also the first woman cricketer to cross the milestone of 6,000 runs in the 50-over format. She has scored five centuries and 49 half-centuries -- her highest score being an unbeaten 114 runs against Ireland.

The record previously belonged to Edwards, who had 5,992 runs from 191 ODI matches with an average of 38.16. She scored nine centuries and 46 half-centuries during her career, her highest being an unbeaten 173 against Ireland.

(With IANS inputs)