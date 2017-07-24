WATCH: Mithali Raj involved in a bizarre run-out vs England in ICC WWC final

New Delhi: Team India haven't had too many incidents of run-outs in the ICC Women's World Cup, but they suffered from poor coordination during running between the wickets, with skipper Mithali Raj being involved in the first one. ( ICC WWC Final: ENG vs IND – As it happened... )

Mithali is arguably one of the greatest batswomen of all time. It is always a joy to watch Mithali carve yet another wonder at the crease. She has enjoyed playing there at England and that seemed rather comprehensible from the plethora of records she set up for herself. Not only so, she stood like a pillar there at the crease, each time the team fumbled with the bat. But all her heroics fell short by just a few centimetres when she failed to make it to the other end of the pitch, ending in a run-out.

In the 13th over of their innings, Laura Marsh was into the attack. Punam Raut had drifted the spin down the leg side and called for a single. Mithali, responding to it, had taken a sprint, left her efforts halfway through. At least that is what it seemed. She didn't make the effort to dive, as Natalie Sciver at short midwicket bulleted it down to the wicketkeeper and the rest was done by Sarah Taylor.

It did seemed rather bizarre. For the woman who carried her team with the hope of a World Cup glory back in 2005, failed and then came back in 2017 for wrap up some unfinished business, fell short of just a few centimetres.

It was an indeed a moment of heartbreak for the Indian eves as they fell one-by-one owing to a scintillating spell from Anya Shrubole, who bagged a six-fer at the World Cup final. England lifted the trophy for the fourth time after avenging their group stage defeat over the Indians, by nine runs.