WATCH: Moeen Ali becomes first England spinner since 1939 to take Test hat-trick

New Delhi: Moeen Ali took a hat-trick to complete England's 239-run win over South Africa in the third Test on the final day at the Oval on Monday.

The England spinner struck soon after lunch to remove Dean Elgar and Kagiso Rabada, both to catches by Ben Stokes at slip. He followed up with the first ball of his next over to get Morne Morkel lbw as South Africa were all out for 252.

Elgar's dismissal was decisive after the opener had battled 228 balls for his 136.

This was the first hat-trick ever achieved at The Oval, the venue that was hosting it’s 100th Test match. Moeen became the 13th England bowler to take a hat-trick in Tests. Stuart Broad holds the distinction of taking a hat-trick twice in Tests.

In the process, Moeen also became the first England spinner since 1938 to take a Test hat-trick.

Tom Goddard achieved this feat in 1938 in the Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg.

England lead the series 2-1 going into the fourth and final Test starting in Manchester on Friday.