WATCH: Moeen Ali hits an astounding six, Jonny Bairstow catches it in the stands during ENG vs SA

As for the match, rain had stepped in to interrupt the day's play during the 67th over. England are however in complete command in the Test match and it seems that the Proteas side need to produce something great out of their willows to conclude the series in a 2-2 draw.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 12:14
WATCH: Moeen Ali hits an astounding six, Jonny Bairstow catches it in the stands during ENG vs SA
Screen Grab (Facebook – England Cricket)

New Delhi: All-rounder Moeen Ali delivered yet another astounding piece of batting to extend England's lead on day three of the fourth Test match against South Africa, by 360 runs, keeping it well out of the reach of the Proteas side. En route to his unbeaten 67 runs, Moeen Ali struck three ravishing sixes, one of which was caught by teammate Jonny Bairstow in the stands.

It was in the 64th over of their second innings batting. The hosts had reached the 200-run mark, by then. Keshav Maharaj stepped into the attack. First delivery, up the length, well outside off as Ali shimmied down and send the ball sailing into the pavilion. But it was still caught. Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who was standing near the balcony, stepped forward to take the catch.

While stadium enjoyed the moment as Bairstow raised the ball to show it to the crowd. Moeen Ali too raised his bat as it was fifty up for the all-rounder. What a classy way to bring it up!

Watch the entire video here...

As for the match, rain had stepped in to interrupt the day's play during the 67th over. England are however in complete command in the Test match and it seems that the Proteas side need to produce something great out of their willows to conclude the series in a 2-2 draw.

TAGS

Eng vs SAEngland Vs South AfricaMoeen AliJonny Bairstowcricket news

