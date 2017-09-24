close
Watch: Moeen Ali hits four sixes in row en route to England's second fastest ODI hundred

Batting first, England powered to 369 for nine with Ali contributing with 102 of 57 balls. He hit seven fours and eight sixes, with the last eight balls resulting in 42 Runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 19:44
Watch: Moeen Ali hits four sixes in row en route to England&#039;s second fastest ODI hundred
Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)

New Delhi: England all-rounder Moeen Ali wrecked havoc in Bristol on Sunday by hitting a 53-ball hundred during their third ODI match against West Indies.

Here's the scoring sequence of these eight balls: 6-6-2-4-6-6-6-6. The second fifty came of just 12 balls.

Watch the video here:

This is also England's second fastest ODI hundred, after Jos Buttler's 46-ball ton against Pakistan in Dubai in November 2005.

Joe Root hit 84 off 79 with seven fours and two sixes, while Ben Stokes contributed with 73 off 63 balls with five fours and three sixes as England batsmen dominated Windies bowlers at County Ground.

TAGS

Moeen AliEngland Vs West IndiesBristolfastest hundredcricket videocricket news

