WATCH: Mohammad Amir gets rid off David Warner, Steve Smith off two consecutive balls in 1st ODI
Brisbane: Pakistani speedster Mohammad Amir got his team to a sensational start in the first ODI against Australia with a brilliant display of swing bowling. The right-arm pacer was right on the money from the word go and even in-form David Warner looked vulnerable facing him right from the start. (1st ODI, Aus vs Pak: Live Cricket Score & Live Updates)
Amir was bowling with a disciplined line and length and was finally rewarded when he picked the wickets of Warner and skipper Steve Smith off two superb deliveries in the fourth over of the innings.
To break the shackles, Warner came down the wicket to charge against Amir, who didn't change the length of his ball which pitched on leg-stump and nipped into the batsman to knock off his stumps.
Watch the massive breakthrough here:
SEED! Amir beats Warner with a beauty and the Aussie superstar has to go for 7. Australia 1-13 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/xBflCzL4dv
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 13, 2017
Next batsman was Steve Smith, who has impressed the cricketing fraternity with his consistency across formats in the last few years.
Amir's next ball was an outswinger, Smith went for the drive and was caught behind by wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.
Watch Smith's dismissal here:
OMG OMG OMG! Smith is gone and Amir is on a hat-trick https://t.co/6TOS5LdcOO #AUSvPAK #cricket pic.twitter.com/F3FlQ0l8bm
— Tribune Sports (@ETribuneSports) January 13, 2017
Those two wickets put Pakistan in driver's seat in the first ODI.
Azhar Ali's men are looking to bounce back in the five-match series after a 0-3 whitewash in the recently concluded Test series.
