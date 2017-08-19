close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Mohammad Amir infuriated over teammate Paul Walter, gestures him to put on sunglass

Banking on the opportunity, Nash had gone on to score 73 runs off 55 deliveries before falling ultimately victim to Amir in the fag end of the innings. Sussex finished at a fighting 172 runs at the loss of four wickets. In reply, Essex bundled out for mere 117 runs with still 25 balls to spare.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 17:02
WATCH: Mohammad Amir infuriated over teammate Paul Walter, gestures him to put on sunglass
Twitter ( @NatWestT20Blast )

New Delhi: Pakistani speedster Mohammad Amir, recently made headlines for marking his debut in the NatWest T20 Blast 2017, went all furious over his Essex-teammate Paul Walter when the latter misread the flying ball which led to a boundary.

It was Sussex against Essex at the County Ground in Hove, on Friday. Mohammad Amir was into his second over. Second delivery, fuller in length, outside the off stump as opener Chris Nash whipped it over square leg for a boundary. The ball was in the air and Walter was standing at the deep square leg, he waited for it to arrive, but somehow lost the ball in the sunlight. Furious at his teammate, Amir banged the ground with his hand and then gestured towards Walter – Put on your sunglass. Funny indeed, but the pacer seems right too!

Watch the video here...

Banking on the opportunity, Nash had gone on to score 73 runs off 55 deliveries before falling ultimately victim to Amir in the fag end of the innings. Sussex finished at a fighting 172 runs at the loss of four wickets. In reply, Essex bundled out for mere 117 runs with still 25 balls to spare.  

TAGS

Mohammad AmirNatwest T20 BlastSussexEssexSussex vs EssexPaul Waltecricket news

From Zee News

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Squad
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Date, Time, Venue,...

HCA not following Lodha panel recommendations: Mohammed Azharuddin
cricket

HCA not following Lodha panel recommendations: Mohammed Azh...

Bayern Munich overpower Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 in Bundesliga season opener
Football

Bayern Munich overpower Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 in Bundesliga...

En route to Dhaka, here’s what a delighted David Warner posted on social media; see pictures
cricket

En route to Dhaka, here’s what a delighted David Warner pos...

WATCH: Virat Kohli loses cool after watching child assault video
cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli loses cool after watching child assault...

PV Sindhu remembers most special day in her career exactly a year on
Badminton

PV Sindhu remembers most special day in her career exactly...

EPL 2017-18, GW2: Swansea City vs Manchester United, Stoke City vs Arsenal – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Time in IST
Football

EPL 2017-18, GW2: Swansea City vs Manchester United, Stoke...

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI: 5 key players to watch out for!
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI: 5 key players to watch out for...

Delhi Daredevils may hire Jason Gillespie as head coach
cricket

Delhi Daredevils may hire Jason Gillespie as head coach

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video