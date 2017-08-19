WATCH: Mohammad Amir infuriated over teammate Paul Walter, gestures him to put on sunglass

New Delhi: Pakistani speedster Mohammad Amir, recently made headlines for marking his debut in the NatWest T20 Blast 2017, went all furious over his Essex-teammate Paul Walter when the latter misread the flying ball which led to a boundary.

It was Sussex against Essex at the County Ground in Hove, on Friday. Mohammad Amir was into his second over. Second delivery, fuller in length, outside the off stump as opener Chris Nash whipped it over square leg for a boundary. The ball was in the air and Walter was standing at the deep square leg, he waited for it to arrive, but somehow lost the ball in the sunlight. Furious at his teammate, Amir banged the ground with his hand and then gestured towards Walter – Put on your sunglass. Funny indeed, but the pacer seems right too!

Watch the video here...

Oh no Just put your on! Live blog with video clips >>> https://t.co/SvRWsXOY3P #Blast17 pic.twitter.com/Dum3myYd1N — NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) August 18, 2017

Banking on the opportunity, Nash had gone on to score 73 runs off 55 deliveries before falling ultimately victim to Amir in the fag end of the innings. Sussex finished at a fighting 172 runs at the loss of four wickets. In reply, Essex bundled out for mere 117 runs with still 25 balls to spare.