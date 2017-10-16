Watch: Mohammad Amir is the toughest bowler I have faced, reveals Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli appeared in an interview with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan which was billed as the biggest event to watch out for going into Diwali.

The special show that aired on Zee TV on Sunday, had the two icons of respective fields share space on the small screen in a rare appearance for both.

The two discussed a host of topics and when Aamir questioned who Kohli considers as the best bowler in the world, the 28-year-old replied, "In the recent times, Mohammad Amir of Pakistan. He is in the top two or three bowlers in the world and the toughest bowlers I have played in my career. You have to be on your 'A' Game when you’re facing him or he will strike. Oustanding! Very good bowler!"

Virat kohli: Amir is the BEST bowler i ever facedpic.twitter.com/TTJjkAN8PR — ZEE (@Wbyuth) October 15, 2017

Kohli had praised Amir at the time of the Asia Cup in 2016 when he said, "I would like to complement Mohammad Amir for the way he bowled. I actually congratulated him while he was bowling. I was so happy to play such an amazing spell. He is a world-class bowler," and the Indian skipper gifted his bat to the Pakistan seamer as well.

Amir also considered it massive praise from arguably the best batsman in the world right now and put him in a spot to justify those words as well.

"Kohli's praise made my day. It was generous of him what he said for me. It’s the sort of encouragement that you need and when it comes from a superstar like Virat, it means a lot. On the other hand, it’s a big challenge for me as well because it adds to my responsibility to prove that I am worth that praise. Even before the match, he used some good words for me. It was very kind of him," said Amir.