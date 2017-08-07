WATCH: Mohammad Amir shatters records as he leads Essex to victory with 10-wicket match haul

New Delhi: Unbeaten Division One leaders Essex thumped Yorkshire inside two days to strengthen their bid for a first County Championship title in 25 years.

Captain Ryan ten Doeschate's 88 took Essex from 188-8 to 231 all out before lunch - a first-innings lead of 118.

A second superb spell of pace bowling in the match from Mohammad Amir (5-54) then saw Yorkshire bowled out for 150, and Essex eased to 34-2 for victory.

Pakistan paceman Amir was unplayable at times on a seamer-friendly pitch at Scarborough, finishing with career-best match figures of 10-72.

WICKET and Mohammad Amir has a 10 wicket match haul. His latest victim Coad caught at 2nd slip by Simon Harmer for 28. 131-9. #YORvESS pic.twitter.com/YmrkRu6hz2 — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) August 7, 2017

There it is for @iamamirofficial! He has 5 in the second innings and 10 for the match as Coad finds Harmer at slip. #YORvESS pic.twitter.com/y3dwW8kBMX — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) August 7, 2017

@iamamirofficial is making it swing a mile as Tom Kohler-Cadmore is his latest victim! #YORvESS pic.twitter.com/4rrrozOp0Y — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) August 7, 2017

What a performance from @iamamirofficial on Day One today in the @CountyChamp as he gets his first 5-wicket haul for the Club! pic.twitter.com/f4R2uFT0qL — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) August 6, 2017

Essex now lead second-placed Lancashire by 49 points with five games left.

Amir's match figures of 10/72 are the best in his first-class career. This is only the 2nd time he has ever taken 10 wickets in a first-class game. Amir had match figures of 10/97 for National Bank of Pakistan against Lahore Shalimar way back in 2009.

Amir has taken in 203 wickets first-class cricket so far; he completed his 200 first-class wickets milestone during the 2nd innings of this game. Amir has played 51 FC matches so far and averages 22.96 with the ball.