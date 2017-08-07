close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Mohammad Amir shatters records as he leads Essex to victory with 10-wicket match haul

Pakistan paceman Amir was unplayable at times on a seamer-friendly pitch at Scarborough, finishing with career-best match figures of 10-72.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 23:44
WATCH: Mohammad Amir shatters records as he leads Essex to victory with 10-wicket match haul
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Unbeaten Division One leaders Essex thumped Yorkshire inside two days to strengthen their bid for a first County Championship title in 25 years.

Captain Ryan ten Doeschate's 88 took Essex from 188-8 to 231 all out before lunch - a first-innings lead of 118.

A second superb spell of pace bowling in the match from Mohammad Amir (5-54) then saw Yorkshire bowled out for 150, and Essex eased to 34-2 for victory.

Pakistan paceman Amir was unplayable at times on a seamer-friendly pitch at Scarborough, finishing with career-best match figures of 10-72.

Essex now lead second-placed Lancashire by 49 points with five games left.

Amir's match figures of 10/72 are the best in his first-class career. This is only the 2nd time he has ever taken 10 wickets in a first-class game. Amir had match figures of 10/97 for National Bank of Pakistan against Lahore Shalimar way back in 2009.

Amir has taken in 203 wickets first-class cricket so far; he completed his 200 first-class wickets milestone during the 2nd innings of this game. Amir has played 51 FC matches so far and averages 22.96 with the ball.

TAGS

Mohammad AmirEssex vs YorkshireEnglish County Cricketcricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: Moeen Ali becomes first Test player to score 250 runs, take 25 wickets in four-match series
cricket

WATCH: Moeen Ali becomes first Test player to score 250 run...

Head coach Ravi Shastri wants Virat Kohli&#039;s men to break Australia&#039;s world record
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Head coach Ravi Shastri wants Virat Kohli's men to bre...

England beat South Africa by 177 runs in Manchester Test, win series 3-1
cricket

England beat South Africa by 177 runs in Manchester Test, w...

Rafael Nadal has eyes on world number one ranking in Montreal
Tennis

Rafael Nadal has eyes on world number one ranking in Montre...

Mahela Jayawardene trolls fan for saying &#039;MS Dhoni is faster than Usain Bolt&#039;
cricket

Mahela Jayawardene trolls fan for saying 'MS Dhoni is...

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ready to make move for Real Madrid&#039;s Gareth Bale
Football

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ready to make move...

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani gets two-month ban as she fails doping test
Tennis

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani gets two-month ban...

WATCH: Substitute Fabian Allen takes &#039;catch of the year&#039; in Caribbean Premier League encounter
cricket

WATCH: Substitute Fabian Allen takes 'catch of the yea...

I still have six to eight years of cricket left in me, says S Sreesanth
cricket

I still have six to eight years of cricket left in me, says...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video