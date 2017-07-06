close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Morne Morkel floors Ben Stokes – with a huge no ball at Lord's

After a poor start England fought back to post 329/5 after the end of 82 overs with skipper Joe Root unbeaten on 168.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 22:42
WATCH: Morne Morkel floors Ben Stokes – with a huge no ball at Lord&#039;s
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes played a gritty knock of 56 runs off 108 balls on day one of first Test against visiting South Africa at Lord's on Thursday.

But when he was one hit away from reaching a fifty, he was bowled by a beauty from Morne Morkel. The full length delivery at a good pace nipped back to beat the batsman and disturbed the wicket.

Stokes was floored, but got up to the umpire stretching his hands to signal a no ball. That happened off the penultimate ball of the 47th over.

Here's the video:

After a poor start England fought back to post 329/5 after the end of 82 overs with skipper Joe Root unbeaten on 168.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat.

TAGS

England Vs South AfricaMorne MorkelBen stokesLord'scricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

England vs South Africa, 1st Test: Joe Root leads from the front with unbeaten 184 on Day 1
cricket

England vs South Africa, 1st Test: Joe Root leads from the...

Wimbledon 2017, Day 4: Novak Djokovic breezes in London heat, Grigor Dimitrov underlines potential
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017, Day 4: Novak Djokovic breezes in London hea...

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Hours before midnight, fans flood Twitter with best wishes
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Hours before midnight, fans flood...

WATCH: Bethanie Mattek-Sands hospitalised screaming in pain after Wimbledon fall
Tennis

WATCH: Bethanie Mattek-Sands hospitalised screaming in pain...

Asian Athletics Championships: India win two gold in haul of seven medals on day 1
Other Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: India win two gold in haul o...

Swiss court rejects Michel Platini&#039;s appeal against FIFA soccer ban
Football

Swiss court rejects Michel Platini's appeal against FI...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video