WATCH: Morne Morkel floors Ben Stokes – with a huge no ball at Lord's

New Delhi: England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes played a gritty knock of 56 runs off 108 balls on day one of first Test against visiting South Africa at Lord's on Thursday.

But when he was one hit away from reaching a fifty, he was bowled by a beauty from Morne Morkel. The full length delivery at a good pace nipped back to beat the batsman and disturbed the wicket.

Stokes was floored, but got up to the umpire stretching his hands to signal a no ball. That happened off the penultimate ball of the 47th over.

Here's the video:

Morkel bowls Stokes - with a no ball https://t.co/sgAWUkFYPG — Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) July 6, 2017

After a poor start England fought back to post 329/5 after the end of 82 overs with skipper Joe Root unbeaten on 168.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat.