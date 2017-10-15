Watch: MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva's attack on 'besan ka laddoo'

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is a doting father to his daughter Ziva and social media can't stop gushing over the cuteness of this father-daughter duo.

Ahead of the India-New Zealand three-match ODI series, which is set to begin post-Diwali on October 22, the former Team India skipper is spending his time off at his home in Ranchi.

Mahi took to Instagram and posted a video in which Ziva and her father could be seen attacking a 'besan laddoo' together.

The ladoo got sandwiched between Mahi and Ziva’s face.

Here is the video:

Attack on besan ka laddoo A post shared by @mahi7781 on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

Earlier this month when the Men in Blue travelled to Ranchi for the 1st T20 game against Australia, Virat Kohli had a cute reunion with Ziva.

The Indian skipper also posted a video of the meet-up on his Instagram. "My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence," he captioned the video which shows him having a funny conversation with Ziva and the two later also try to mimic a cat in the video.

Team India will play three ODIs against the Blackcaps followed by a three-match T20 series.

The BCCI announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming series on Saturday.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was called back and pacer Shardul Thakur with experienced wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik was also included in the squad. India left out a few prominent names ahead of the series including Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja who last played their trade in Sri Lanka.

Speedsters Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami were also left out of the squad.