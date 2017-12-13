Watch: MS Dhoni beats Hardik Pandya in 100m dash

India face Sri Lanka in a must-win second ODI to stay alive in the three-match home series against Sri Lanka. But fans at Mohali's IS Bindra PCA Stadium were treated to a 100m race between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya before the match. And no points guessing who won in the end - Dhoni, of course.

The BCCI posted the video on Twitter in which Dhoni and Pandya started with a jog and gradually turned that into a full-blooded sprint, which Dhoni won in almost a photo-finish.

Dhoni, who is 36, was the lone warrior in India's embarrassing batting performance in the first ODI, in which the former India captain scored 65 in the team's total of 112.

Still fit as a fiddle and giving performances like the one in Dharamsala, Dhoni has been making his critics eat their words as he looks almost determined to play the 2019 World Cup before bidding the game adieu.

He retired from Test cricket during India's tour of Australia in 2014.