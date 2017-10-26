Watch: MS Dhoni calls Virat Kohli 'Cheeku', continues to lead Indian team

New Delhi: Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to lead the Indian team with his invaluable guidance from behind the wicket.

During the second India-New Zealand ODI match in Pune on Wednesday, the wicket-keeper was caught guiding not only the bowlers but also the captain Virat Kohli.

First, it was part-timer Kedar Jadhav, who got Dhoni's undivided attention. Dhoni yelled, “Bahut badhiya! (very good)” and “badhiya” when Jadhav bowled two tight deliveries.

“Ye ball achcha hai iske liye (this ball is good for him)”, said Dhoni when Tom Latham failed to score off a delivery. “Har teesra ball ye daal sakta hai (you can bowl this every third delivery)," he continued.

Dhoni added, “Ek baar karenge to fir dimag me ghusta hai (if we do this again, then he might notice). Badhiya, dheere hi daalna… (good, keep bowling slow)”.

Dhoni also asked captain Kohli to place a couple of fielders in the cover area.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni completes 200 catches in India

“Cheeku, do-teen jan idhar chod de! (Cheeku, leave 2-3 people to cover this area),” Dhoni told Kohli.

Later in the over, Dhoni asked, “Cheeku ek ball aur rakhega? Ek ball jo pehle rakha tha… catch ke liye? (Cheeku, will you keep the fielder for one more ball? For a possible catch?”)

Watch the video here:

Chasing 231, India won the match by six wickets with Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik hitting half-centuries. Earlier in the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets and led the Indian attack to restrict the Kiwis to 230/9.

Between the innings break, the official broadcasters of the series continued to show the footage.

India thus levelled the three-match series 1-1, with the decider scheduled for Sunday (29 October). New Zealand won the first match by an identical margin in Mumbai.

Dhoni stepped down as India's limited overs' captain in January, thus paving the way for Test captain Kohli to assume the charges in all three formats of the game.