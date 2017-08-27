close
Watch: MS Dhoni commits rare wicket-keeping blunder against Sri Lanka

India have won the first two matches. A win today will give Virat Kohli & Co the five-match series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 19:19
Watch: MS Dhoni commits rare wicket-keeping blunder against Sri Lanka
Courtesy: Screengrab (gfycat.com)

New Delhi: Regarded as one of the greatest ever wicket-keepers ever, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has produced many stunning acts with the gloves. But on Sunday, during the third ODI match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele​, the former India captain committed a rare blunder. (IND vs SL, 3rd ODI LIVE || FULL COVERAGE)

In the 25th over, bowled by Axar Patel, Dinesh Chandimal flicked the ball towards mid-wicket. KL Rahul fielded the ball and threw towards the striker's end, but Dhoni failed to collect it, thus allowing Chandimal, who was well short of his ground, to escape.

It indeed was a very rare sight. Here's the video:

Earlier, Lankan captain Chamara Kapugedera won the toss and elected to bat first. But the hosts once again failed to post a respectable total, with Jasprit Bumrah leading India's attack. The 23-year-old took his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs.

India have won the first two matches. A win today will give Virat Kohli & Co the five-match series.

MS Dhoni. Dhoni mistakeIndia vs Sri LankaAxar PatelDinesh ChandimalKL Rahulcricket videocricket news

