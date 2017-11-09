Watch MS Dhoni dancing on Desi Boyz song, Sakshi can't stop laughing

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is 'cool' as a cucumber on the field, but don't discount the 'cool' dude he is off the field, who can give anyone a run for their money, even with his dance moves. In an Instagram video, which doesn't seem to have been shot recently, the former India captain could be seen shaking a leg on Bollywood number ‘Jhak maar ke‘ from the movie Desi Boyz, which was released in 2012.

The video shows Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, sitting on a couch urging her husband to dance. And even though Dhoni put his best foot forward, it only amused his better half, who couldn't stop laughing.

Such an adorable video of our #CaptainCool #SuperAdorable ❤️ #Throwback #MsDhoni #SakshiDhoni #Dance #SapnaMotiBhavani A post shared by Cricket Shots® (@cricketshots) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:42am PST

Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014 during India's tour of Australia but is still playing an influential role in India's limited-overs set-up. The record-setting Indian captain has won all ICC trophies, the most famous of which were the 2007 World T20 win in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home in 2011.