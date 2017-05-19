WATCH: MS Dhoni dons lungi to shake a leg with Prabhu Deva

New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni is known for his ability of hitting the ball as well as his quick hands behind the stumps, but how good a dancer is he? Recently, a video surfaced of the Rising Pune Supergaint wicket-keeper batsman shaking a leg with dance legend Prabhu Deva for an ad commercial.

Earlier, Mahi was seen dancing with his RPS teammates on an advertisement commercial for one of the sponsors of Indian Premier League 2017, and now this!

After Pune defeated Mumbai to reach the final of IPL 10, Dhoni became the first cricketer to reach seven finals in cash-rich tournament.

His achievement becomes even more special considering, in it's tenth season, the tournament will have one cricketer playing his seventh final.

He led the Chennai-based team to IPL finals in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015. They won the title in 2010 and 2011. And now, he will be playing the final of the 2017 season with Pune outfit.