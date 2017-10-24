Watch: MS Dhoni enjoys 'tainu suit suit karda' at Diwali party

New Delhi: India's most successful captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoyed his Diwali evening with family and friends listening to famous Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa singing live.

In a video posted on Instagram, Dhoni, his wife Sakshi and friends are all ears as Randhawa, who was invited to the party, sang his famous Punjabi number "tainu suit suit kar da".

So Dhoni, quite clearly, made the most of the break between the end of T20I series against Australia and the start of ODI series against New Zealand having a gala time with family on Diwali.