WATCH: MS Dhoni fumbles, then dislodges bails to equal 'record' number of stumpings in ODIs

New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, today, equalled the world record for most number of stumpings in ODI, though he achieved it in fewer matches as compared to the joing-holder Kumar Sangakkara.

The former Indian skipper affected the 99th stumping of his career by whipping off Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka's bails though he fumbled a bit while collecting a delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal in the second ODI of a five-match series at Pallekele stadium. (IND vs SL - Live Blog)

Here's the video of the dismissal:

The number of matches the former Sri Lankan capitan Sangakkara took to reach the milestone is a lot more than what Mahi took. Sangakkara did it in 404 ODIs, while Dhoni required only 298 ODIs in comparison. Behind the duo, stands another Sri Lankan Romesh Kaluwitharana with 75 stumpings to his name.

While people have been questioning Dhoni's contribution in the limited overs circuit, skipper Virat Kohli backed his predecessor to make the most of upcoming ODI matches and improve his form.

"This coming season gives us an opportunity to define roles for players and give them time to execute it so that for the World Cup, we know exactly what one player needs to do in certain situations," Kohli had told mediapersons ahead of second ODI.

"And it helps someone like MS also because he doesn't play Test cricket anymore. This long streak of matches will help him be in touch with the international games, find some momentum and stick to it," said Kohli.

After 30 overs in the 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka had lost 5 wickets at the score of 125 runs.