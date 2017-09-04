Watch: MS Dhoni lets Virat Kohli score the winning runs, yet again

New Delhi: We are all aware that Team India's former MS Dhoni and current skipper Virat Kohli share a great bond.

They speak highly of each other and the mutual respect they have between them is quite evident by their gestures on and off the field.

The 'Bromance' between the two was on display once again when Dhoni took a single and let Kohli score the winning runs in Colombo on Sunday.

Ek bar fir @msdhoni se sabit ki apni mhanta, @imVkohli ko dia winning shot khelne ka mauka pic.twitter.com/WjNuGTf90R — Tripathi Vinay (@eevinay) September 3, 2017

It was heartwarming to see when the best finisher of the game let his captain do the honours oif leading his team home.

Dhoni took a single off the first ball he faced and got Kohli on strike who had already scored his 30th ODI century and was batting on 109. Kohli sensed while taking a single that Dhoni has done this on purpose letting him score the winning runs and whitewashing the series 5-0 at Colombo.

Dhoni gave Kohli a smile as he strolled towards the non-striker end. Kohli too understood why Dhoni had given him the strike. He did not try to finish it off in style as he took a single towards long off and won the match with 21 balls to spare.

Kohli played the match-winning knock of 110 from 116 balls helping India whitewash the ODI series for the first time against Sri Lanka at their home soil.

With his 30th ODI hundred he also equaled former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting’s 30 ODI centuries. The Indian skipper was also able to equal the record of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar of hitting the most number of centuries against Sri Lanka.