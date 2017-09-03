Watch: MS Dhoni looks disappointed after witnessing a rather poor DRS call

New Delhi: Whenever it's about reviewing a particular decision, Indian skipper Virat Kohli knows whom to turn to. MS Dhoni has been brilliant with his DRS calls but he looked rather disappointed after a call went wrong in the ongoing 5th ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

It was the 33rd over when Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling to Lahiru Thirimanne. A good LBW shout was turned down by the umpire. The bowler then had a brief chat with Dhoni and the skipper Virat Kohli signalled the umpire that they would like to take the DRS call.

Replays showed that the impact was outside the line and India lost their review, to which Dhoni looked rather disappointed probably thinking that he should have suggested against making use of the DRS.

Here's the video of the incident:

Team India, presently are looking to secure another whitewash, having won all the last four matches and also winning the preceding three-Test series 3-0.

Team India made four changes, bringing in Ajinkya Rahane, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the day-night game after the start of match was delayed due to rain.

After 44 overs in the Sri Lankan innings, the hosts had lost 6 wickets at the score of 207 runs.