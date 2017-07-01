close
WATCH: MS Dhoni ramps up two back-to-back sixes to Jason Holder against West Indies in 3rd ODI

Dhoni's unbeaten knock of 78 runs from 79 deliveries combined four boundaries and two back-to-back sixes, both of which were hammered to the Windies skipper Jason Holder towards the fag-end of their innings.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 14:56
WATCH: MS Dhoni ramps up two back-to-back sixes to Jason Holder against West Indies in 3rd ODI
Screen Grab (SonyLIV)

New Delhi: It was one heck of a day for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fans as they once again got to witness their hero ramp up a blistering match-winning innings as India extended an unassaible 2-0 lead over West Indies, at Antigua.

Put to bat first, India lost in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan (2) and skipper Virat Kohli (11) within the first ten overs of their innings. Yuvraj Singh (39) then stepped in to provide some pace to their innings, but fell right after the team reached the 100-run mark. He was followed by Dhoni (78), who combined with Rahane (72) to stitch a 70-run partnership.

After Rahane's dismissal, Dhoni combined with Kedar Jadhav (40) to weave a break-neck partnership of 81 runs off the last seven overs as India bounced back form a dicey start to post a challenging total of 251 runs at the loss of just four wickets.

Dhoni's unbeaten knock of 78 runs from 79 deliveries combined four boundaries and two back-to-back sixes, both of which were hammered to the Windies skipper Jason Holder towards the fag-end of their innings.

47th over, Holder stepped in for his penultimate over. First ball, fuller of a length, well outside off as Dhoni swiveled the slower delivery high over the bowler for a six. The second one came off the very next delivery. An exact similar ball as Dhoni had adjusted to play a wristy flick over the square-leg boundary for another maximum. It was bit of an early shot, but Dhoni had got what he wanted, that too in style.

Relive the moment here...

 

A very rare shot from MS Dhoni. #MSDhoni #Dhoni #Mahi #MSD #IndvWI

A post shared by FarziCricketer (@farzicricketer) on

The bowlers defended the total well as West Indies faltered for mere 158 runs. Offie Ravichandran Ashwin and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav scalped three wickets each as India won the third ODI by 93 runs.

India will next play on July 2, at the same venue.  

