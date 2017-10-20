Watch: MS Dhoni reminds 2011 World Cup winning six with monster hit at Wankhede Stadium

New Delhi: When Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits a ball, it stays hit. The former India captain is known for hitting huge sixes, and one of those sixes was his World Cup-winning hit in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium.

On Friday, the 36-year-old "invariably takes" his fans to that famous maximum against Sri Lanka by hitting a monster six during a net session ahead of Sunday's series opener against New Zealand.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video with the caption, "When @msdhoni hits a big one at the Wankhede Stadium, it invariably takes us back to that famous six in 2011."

Within minutes, it became one of the most 'loved' posts today.

On that fateful day in April 2011, Dhoni launched Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a six over the long-on to end India's 28-year-old wait and helped his team lift the coveted World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium.

Here's the video:

India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to lift their second World Cup title.

On Sunday, India will take on the Kiwis in the first of three ODI matches in Mumbai. It will be followed by matches in Pune (October 25) and Kanpur (October 29).