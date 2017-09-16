Watch: MS Dhoni shows off football skills with 'wrong shoes'

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday showecased his football skills in a promotional event. The former India captain then took to Instagram to share a video footage from the event.

Dhoni's love for football is no secret. In fact, he was a goalkeeper in his childhood days before taking up cricket. Besides, the 36-year is also a co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise, Chennaiyin FC.

“Sometimes it just happens by accident, wrong shoes wrong surface but a perfect take with lots of drama,” Dhoni wrote in the post.

In the video, Dhoni is seen controlling the ball in one need move. He's also seen wearing a T-shirt with the logo of his favorite football club Manchester United.

The wicketkeeper-batsmn will once again play an important role for India in their campaign against Australia.

India will play five ODIs and three T20Is against the Aussies. India are looking to reclaim the numero uno spot in the ODI rankings, and a 4-1 win do just that. Aussies are also chasing the same target, and interestingly, they too need a similar result to return as the top ranked team.

Both India and Australia are on 117 points at third and second place respectively, with the Aussies getting the advantage on decimal points. South Africa are currently the top-ranked side.