WATCH: MS Dhoni signs match ball for Virat Kohli as memento for winning England series
India secured a 2-1 series triumph over England after winning the first two ODIs in Pune and Cuttack.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli secured a smooth transition as captain of Indian cricket team after MS Dhoni decided to step down from the position. Kohli, handling captaincy pressure very well, led India to a 2-1 series triumph over England in the recently concluded ODI series.
After the series outcome was decided in Cuttack - where India came out victorious in their 2nd consecutive game against Eoin Morgan led England – Dhoni went on to gift a signed match ball to his successor Virat Kohli as a memento for winning his first series since taking over the captaincy reigns from the Jharkhand batsman.
Kohli is seen taking the signed match ball from Dhoni at the end of this video.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- LIVE: Jallikattu Bill passed unanimously in state Assembly; violence rocks Tamil Nadu
- Naresh Agrawal breaks silence on leaving Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and joining BJP
- India vs England, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni felicitated at Eden Gardens — VIDEOS INSIDE
- International Space Station – When, where and how to spot ISS
- Bigots at it again! Mohammed Shami called un-Islamic for posting picture with dog