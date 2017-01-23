WATCH: MS Dhoni signs match ball for Virat Kohli as memento for winning England series

New Delhi: Virat Kohli secured a smooth transition as captain of Indian cricket team after MS Dhoni decided to step down from the position. Kohli, handling captaincy pressure very well, led India to a 2-1 series triumph over England in the recently concluded ODI series.

After the series outcome was decided in Cuttack - where India came out victorious in their 2nd consecutive game against Eoin Morgan led England – Dhoni went on to gift a signed match ball to his successor Virat Kohli as a memento for winning his first series since taking over the captaincy reigns from the Jharkhand batsman.

Kohli is seen taking the signed match ball from Dhoni at the end of this video.