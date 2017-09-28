close
Watch: MS Dhoni summons brute force to hit flat six

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 23:46
Watch: MS Dhoni summons brute force to hit flat six
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: Indian juggernaut finally stopped in Bengaluru with a disciplined Australian outfit playing like world champions after a long time. Steve Smith & Co won the match by 21 runs and salvaged some pride ahead of Sunday's fifth and final ODI match in Nagpur.

But there were moments to cherish for Indian fans. Umesh Yadav took his 100th ODI wicket, Virat Kohli rewrote another record by becoming the quickest to hit 2000 runs as captain, etc. Then, there was one special six from the blade of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dhoni keeps hitting sixes, and will continue to hit. His sixes are special in one way or another. So, what's the specialty about this one?

Here's the video:

As seen in the video, Dhoni was already determined to hit that ball, no matter what happens. The ball moved a bit in the air, but the Dhoni measured the flight and reached out to it.

Then, his brute force came into play. Result, a flat six over long-off, with the ball crashing in the hoarding.

It happened off the fourth ball of the 48th over, bowled by Kane Richardson.

India now lead the five-match series 3-1 with the fifth and final match scheduled for Sunday (October 1) in Nagpur.

