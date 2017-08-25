WATCH: MS Dhoni survives with lucky escape as bails don't fall off after ball hit stumps

New Delhi: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered a hundred-run partnership for the eighth wicket to help Team India secure 3-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI, but if it wasn't for the former's luck in the 35th over, the visitors would most likely have lost the match. (IND vs SL, 2nd ODI - Report | Full Coverage)

It was Vishwa Fernando who almost got the prized wicket of the former India captain on his second delivery of the 35th over.

The ball somehow slipped through Dhoni and hit the stumps, but since the impact wasn't of high intensity, the bails didn't come off.

The Indian batsman was trying to flick the ball towards on side, but the ball hit his body and trickled back onto the stumps. Luckily, no damage was done.

Here's the video of the incident:-

Chasing a target of 232 runs to win, India made a strong start to their innings, with openers Rohit Sharma (54) and Shikhar Dhawan (49) stitching a pivotal 109-run stand to provide the visitors with an initial thrust.

Subsequently, the Men is Blue suffered a dramatic collapse, losing their seven wickets for just 22 runs.Right-arm Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjay wreaked havoc as he scalped six wickets by conceding just 39 runs to take his side on the course of a dramatic win.

However, Dhoni (38) and Bhuvneshwar (53) took India there on and batted sensibly, not giving away any chance to the Lankan bowlers and slowly and steadily ticking along.

Bhuvneshwar became the first batsman to score a fifty batting at No.9 or lower in India-Lanka ODIs, he and Dhoni also went on to share a highest-ever eighth wicket partnership.

Virat Kohli's men no now taken a 2-0 lead in the ODI series with today's win.The two sides will now lock horns in the third ODI on August 27