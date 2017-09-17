close
Watch: MS Dhoni survives run-out scare, glances a furious look at Kedar Jadhav

Opting to bat first, Virat Kohli and Co. Seems to be in ample trouble as Aussie pacer wreaked havoc to send back three formidable Indian batsman back to the hut.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 16:05
Watch: MS Dhoni survives run-out scare, glances a furious look at Kedar Jadhav
Twitter grab

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni survived a dangerous run-out scare in a bid to take a single as he was left stranded mid-pitch by fellow teammate Kedar Jadhav. And what followed was a furious Dhoni giving a glance of disppointment towards Jadhav, during the ongoing first One-Day International match between India and Australia at M Chidambaram Stadium, on Sunday.

It was in the 22nd over of their innings. Marcus Stoinis was into his fiurth over. First ball, length delivery and the pacer swung it in as Dhoni tapped the ball towards cover and took off for a single. Jadhav, least interested for a run between the wicket, left Dhoni stranded in the middle of the pitch.

Meanwhile Hilton Catwright clutched onto the ball and had ample time to get the veteran off the pitch, but failed to castle down the stumps as the ball zipped past the stumps and Dhoni was given a lifeline. But that wasn't the end! He looked back at Jadhav and gave a furious look for not taking a single. You rarely get to witness such a scene!

Watch the entire video here...

TAGS

India vs AustraliaInd Vs AusVirat KohliMS DhoniKedar Jadhavcricket news

