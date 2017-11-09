Watch: MS Dhoni takes 'ad break' to shoot commercial with Kapil Dev

New Delhi: Two World Cup winning Indian captains landed in Kolkata for a commercial shoot, even as another hugely successful skipper played the perfect host at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kapil Dev spent the whole day bowling and batting as per the shooting requirements. They were joined by Sourav Ganguly, who is also the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), as host of kids shared the historic ground with three of India's greatest captains.

Watch the video here, courtesy the uploader:

First, it was Kapil who was seen bowling to Dhoni. Then, as the film rolled, it was a role reversal with the legendary wicketkeeper rolling his arms to the 1983 World Cup winning captain in the ad sequence of 33 seconds, directed by noted Bengali producer-director Arindam Sil.

Sil, who has acted in a number of feature films, telefilms and mega serials termed it a "lifetime experience" and said he's feeling very lucky and blessed to have shot his first TV ad with the two World Cup winning captains at the hallowed turf of Eden Gardens.

The final part of the shoot will take place in a studio on tomorrow and the next day Dhoni will fly to Dubai to launch the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy on November 11, Mihir Diwakar, Dhoni's commercial partner in Aarka Sports and former Jharkhand cricketer told PTI.

Thanking Ganguly, Sil said: "I am thankful to Sourav (Ganguly) for providing us the Eden. He said 'please go ahead'."

Towards the evening while the duo were taking a break from the shoot, they were joined by Ganguly as the three successful former captains made up for a photographers' delight in one frame together.

"He flew straight from Thiruvananthapuram after playing the final T20I (against New Zealand) yesterday afternoon. His schedule is hectic but he keeps himself fit sticking to his regime," Diwakar said.