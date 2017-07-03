close
WATCH: MS Dhoni takes brilliant low catch to dismiss Shai Hope during India-West Indies 5th ODI

Apart from the 54-run knock, Dhoni also active like always during the first innings.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 10:13
New Delhi: Men in Blue suffered their first loss in their ongoing tour to West Indies as Jason Holder's men defeated Virat Kohli & Co by 11 runs in the fourth ODI of the five-match series.

Holder's decision to bat first after winning toss backfired as the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals. Openers Evin Lewis and Kyle Hope scored 35 runs each and provided a slow start by adding just 57 runs in 17.2 overs.

The West Indian innings lacked partnerships and they were bowled out for just 189 runs in 50 overs. Umesh Yadav and Hardik Pandya were the pick of the bowlers as they scalped two wickets apiece while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets.

In reply, Men in Blue got off to a horrible start as skipper Holder and Alzarri Joseph reduced them to 47/2. It was because of two good knocks by Ajinkya Rahane (60) and MS Dhoni (54) that helped the visitors reach near the target.

Apart from the crucial fifty, Dhoni was also active like always during the first innings. The former skipper took a brilliant low catch diving towards his right to dismiss Shai Hope (25) in the 25th over of the innings off Pandya's bowling.

Pandya slightly swung the ball away from the batsman, who edged it behind the wickets while trying to play a shot off the frontfoot.

Watch the video here:

After four matches, India are leading the series 2-1. The fifth match, which will decide the result of the series, will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on July 6. 

TAGS

MS DhoniDhoni catchIndia vs West IndiesIndia's tour of West Indiesindian cricket team

