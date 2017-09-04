close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: MS Dhoni takes the wheel, drives Virat Kohli and Co across R Premadasa stadium

During the match, Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to collect 100 ODI stumpings, surpassing Sri Lanka's retired captain Kumar Sangakkara.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 09:04
Watch: MS Dhoni takes the wheel, drives Virat Kohli and Co across R Premadasa stadium
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Team India registered a 5-0 whitewash in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, with MS Dhoni inflicting his 100th stumping of career and what unfolded afterwards was spectacular to watch. Dhoni, with the all the other players of the team was seen driving through the entire R Premadasa stadium after securing victory in the 5th and final ODI. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

It isn't the first time Dhoni did this. Earlier, he was seen riding bike with teammates sitting behind. Though the vehicle might have changed, Mahi was still the driving force.

Here are the videos:

Here are some of the tweets and pictures from the incident:

WATCH: MS Dhoni's 'world record' breaking 100th stumping in India's 5th ODI against Sri Lanka

It was skipper Virat Kohli who scored his 30th one-day international century to lead India to victory  after Sri Lanka had put a target of 239 runs while batting first.

The hosts were going steady at 185-4, with Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne notching up half-centuries, but they collapsed in the final 11 overs as they lost six wickets for 53 runs. 

During the match, Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to collect 100 ODI stumpings, surpassing Sri Lanka's retired captain Kumar Sangakkara.

India whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in the preceding test series, prompting the entire selection panel to resign.

Sri Lanka`s 2019 World Cup participation is now uncertain as they failed to get the number of victories required for automatic qualification.

The two teams will play a Twenty20 international on Wednesday at the same venue.

TAGS

MS DhoniVirat KohliIndia vs Sri LankaR Premadasa StadiumDhoni drivingDhoni carcricket news

From Zee News

Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day, Chittagong: Live Cricket Score
cricket

Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day, Chittagong: Live Cr...

Thought ODIs will be more challenging than Tests: Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Thought ODIs will be more challenging than Tests: Virat Koh...

Virat Kohli takes 100 ODIs less than Sachin Tendulkar to score 30 tons
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli takes 100 ODIs less than Sachin Tendulkar to sc...

US Open 2107: Petra Kvitova ousts Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza
Football

US Open 2107: Petra Kvitova ousts Wimbledon champion Garbin...

Belgium seal FIFA World Cup place, France held by Luxembourg
Football

Belgium seal FIFA World Cup place, France held by Luxembour...

US Open 2017: Maria Sharapova knocked out by Anastasija Sevastova
Tennis

US Open 2017: Maria Sharapova knocked out by Anastasija Sev...

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal criticises delay in Fabio Fognini ban
Tennis

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal criticises delay in Fabio Fognin...

Denis Shapovalov&#039;s US Open dream ended by Carreno Busta in round three
Tennis

Denis Shapovalov's US Open dream ended by Carreno Bust...

Virat Kohli-led Team India is first visiting side to register ODI whitewash against Sri Lanka in Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli-led Team India is first visiting side to regist...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video