Watch: MS Dhoni takes the wheel, drives Virat Kohli and Co across R Premadasa stadium

New Delhi: Team India registered a 5-0 whitewash in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, with MS Dhoni inflicting his 100th stumping of career and what unfolded afterwards was spectacular to watch. Dhoni, with the all the other players of the team was seen driving through the entire R Premadasa stadium after securing victory in the 5th and final ODI. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

It isn't the first time Dhoni did this. Earlier, he was seen riding bike with teammates sitting behind. Though the vehicle might have changed, Mahi was still the driving force.

Here are some of the tweets and pictures from the incident:

And tht guy who just turned a driver is the richest cricketer of the world.. But still so happy to drive this for his team #Dhoni #Dhoni100 pic.twitter.com/KkDyncoK5f — MSDian (@LuvUMahi9) September 3, 2017

Whoever the Captain is, Dhoni will set the field.

Whoever wins the Man of the series, Dhoni will drive the car #Dhoni100 pic.twitter.com/0BkKv86wv2 — DHONIsm (@DHONIism) September 3, 2017

It was skipper Virat Kohli who scored his 30th one-day international century to lead India to victory after Sri Lanka had put a target of 239 runs while batting first.

The hosts were going steady at 185-4, with Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne notching up half-centuries, but they collapsed in the final 11 overs as they lost six wickets for 53 runs.

During the match, Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to collect 100 ODI stumpings, surpassing Sri Lanka's retired captain Kumar Sangakkara.

India whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in the preceding test series, prompting the entire selection panel to resign.

Sri Lanka`s 2019 World Cup participation is now uncertain as they failed to get the number of victories required for automatic qualification.

The two teams will play a Twenty20 international on Wednesday at the same venue.