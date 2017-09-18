Watch: MS Dhoni takes unbelievable catch before conjuring up stumping magic

New Delhi: Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was at his best elements on Sunday, helping India thrash Australia in the first of the five ODIs in Chennai.

He first contributed with the bat. He made 79 of 88 balls with the help of four fours and a two sixes. In the process, he also became only the fourth Indian batsman to hit 100 fifties in ODI after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly.

While defending the revised target of 164 runs in 21 overs, Dhoni contributed with two catches and a stumping. The first catch was a regulation job to send back Travis Head off the pacer Hardik Pandya.

But the second catch, to dimiss David Warner was a thing of beauty. Dhoni stood up to Kuldeep Yadav and completed a caught behind. A shock Warner tried to grasped what had just happened even as Dhoni's face showed a never before seen expression.

Then, he completed a lightening fast stumping to send back ravil wicket-keeper Matthew Wade off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. Indeed a lesson for the Aussie keeper.

Watch all the wickets here, courtesy BCCI:

India eventually won the match by 26 runs. The next match will be played on September 21 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.