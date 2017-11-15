Watch: MS Dhoni training his dogs at Ranchi farmhouse is a hit on Internet

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is off national duty these days, as Virat Kohli's Team India hosts Sri Lanka for three Tests, the format Dhoni quit in 2014. And days off the field allows players to spend time at home with family and do what they like doing when not playing cricket.

On Tuesday, Dhoni posted a video of himself on Instagram engaged with his pet dogs at his Ranchi farmhouse, training them to cross obstacles.

“ZOYA(Dutch Shepherd) does some training and LILY(husky) does the cheering job,” was the caption that accompanied the post.

A post shared by @mahi7781 on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:31am PST

MSD's love for bikes and dogs is not a secret as he and his wife, Sakshi, have often in the past shared photos and videos where Mahi is seen spending time with his dogs or taking care of the fleet of motorbikes he owns.

However, Dhoni, India's only World Cup winner besides Kapil Dev, has of late been criticised for his batting in the T20 format, with former India players VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar suggesting he should make way for a youngster while continuing to play ODIs for India.

Dhoni, though, has received the backing of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar as well as India's chief coach Ravi Shastri, who have thrown their weight behind India's most successful captain.