Watch: MS Dhoni tries to hide his face out of embarrassment

India lost the match by 21 runs, thus giving Aussies their first win of the tour. The defeat also meant that India's nine-match winning run came to an end.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 20:26
Watch: MS Dhoni tries to hide his face out of embarrassment
Courtesy: Screengrab (Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the greatest wicket-keepers of all time. He has produced miraculous feats behind the wickets.

But during the fourth ODI match against Australia in Bengaluru on Thursday, he found himself committing a blunder. It became one of the sore points for India.

In the 23rd over of the Australia innings, Dhoni missed a relatively easy chance to stump Aaron Finch. The Aussie opener went on to score 94 runs as the visitors piled 334 runs, which proved more than enough for them to beat India.

Here's the video:

As seen in the video, Dhoni's disappointment was written all over his face. Poor Yuzvendra Chahal, he was hoping for another wicket.

He and Dhoni have combined more than once to trouble the Aussies in the series. In fact, flamboyant Aussie batsman Glenn Maxwell was stumped in Kolkata and Indore.

India lost the match by 21 runs, thus giving Aussies their first win of the tour. The defeat also meant that India's nine-match winning run came to an end.

India now lead the series 3-1 with the fifth and final match scheduled for Sunday (October 1) at Nagpur.

