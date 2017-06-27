WATCH: MS Dhoni turns 'bat saving mode' on as rain comes pouring at Port of Spain in 1st IND vs WI ODI

New Delhi: Team India's first match on tour of a 5-match One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies was called off due to incessant rain.

The Men in Blue got off to a solid start as openers Shikhar Dhawan (87) and Ajinkya Rahane (62) forged a 132-run partnership before the latter was sent back to the pavilion by pacer Alzarri Joseph in the 25th over.

Unperturbed by the fall of Rahane's wicket, Dhawan kept on scoring with a good pace and skipper Virat Kohli (32 not out) was just rotating the strike before the former was adjudged leg before wicket off spinner Devendra Bishoo in the 32nd over.

New batsman in was Yuvraj Singh who could only score 4 runs before being sent back to pavilion by Jason Holder. Kohli then tried to take forward the Indian innings with MS Dhoni before rain brought halt to play.

As rain started to pour, Dhoni quickly tucked his bat in his shirt in attempt to prevent it from being damaged from getting wet.

The video also shows a man running towards the pitch to pick up the stumps. Although his identity remains unknown, he did became the center of attention for a while.

With rain threat looming over 2nd ODI too, Team India sealed the match with a 105-run win after the match was reduced to 43 overs for each side.