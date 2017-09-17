close
Watch: MS Dhoni turns on magic in exceptional knock against Australia in Chennai

Dhoni came into bat when India were tottering at 64 for four. This after winning the toss and electing to bat on what is generally considered a fine batting strip at Chepauk.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 19:31
Watch: MS Dhoni turns on magic in exceptional knock against Australia in Chennai

New Delhi: MS Dhoni was simply majestic as he carved out an innings of 79 off 88 balls during the first ODI against Australia in Chennai on Sunday. In the process, he also completed 100 half-centuries in international cricket across all formats. Dhoni came into bat when India were tottering at 64 for four. This after winning the toss and electing to bat on what is generally considered a fine batting strip at Chepauk. Watch the video of Dhoni's knock below.

India eventually posted 281 for seven in 50 overs. Also playing his part was Hardik Pandya who made 83 off 66 balls.

Nathan Coulter-Nile was the star with the ball as he bagged three scalps. Also picking up two wickets was Marcus Stoinis.

At the time of filing this story, we were at the mid-innings break. This is the first of five one-day internationals between the two teams. This ODI series will be followed by three T20 matches. 

MS DhoniCricketIndia vs Australia

