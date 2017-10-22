Watch: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's 'bromance' at Wankhede

New Delhi: New Delhi: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni share a bromance like no other in the Indian cricket team.

Their friendship is based on warmth yet respectful detachment, and even disagreements without barriers of hierarchy or seniority.

For instance, Dhoni had no doubt that Kohli would go on to win more matches than he did. Kohli, for his part, went on to say that had learnt a lot from his predecessor and Dhoni will always be his captain.

The two have batted together many times, and they showed their 'bromance' yet again at Wankhede.

BCCI posted on Twitter, captioning, The Bromance #TeamIndia #INDvNZ

The India captain was seen plucking something out of MSD's eyes during the break between the 30th and 31st over.

The 36-year-old was seen rubbing his eyes when Kohli approached Dhoni and lent a helping hand to the World Cup-winning skipper.

Earlier, Dhoni received a 'warm' welcome when he walked in after the fall of Dinesh Karthik's wicket in the 29th over. But his innings didn't last long as Dhoni fell for a 42-ball 25 in the 41st over.

Meanwhile, it was another day in the office for Kohli as he completed his 31st ODI ton to overtake Ricky Ponting and go second on the list of the most hundreds scored in ODIs. He is behind Sachin Tendulkar now, who has 49 tons in the 50-over format.

Kohli, who is playing his 200th ODI today is also the leading run-scorer in 2017 in ODIs, with five hundreds and eight fifties. He is the second batsman after AB de Villiers to score a hundred in his 200th ODI.