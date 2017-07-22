close
WATCH: MS Dhoni hits three consecutive 6s in TNPL six-hitting competition

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 19:12
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: The second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) kicked off with a six-hitting competition featuring none other than former India skipper MS Dhoni and Australia legend Matthew Hayden in Chennai on Saturday.

Both players, who played for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, are well known for their big hitting skills. Hayden has hit 182 sixes, while Dhoni has 322 maximums in his career.

Donning Chennai Super Kings' yellow jersey, Dhoni faced a bowling machine and sent all the three deliveries he faced out of the park

Watch the video here:

The TNPL will consist of eight teams and will start from July 22, with the final to be played in Chennai on August 20.

In the season's opening match, defending champions Albert TuTi Patriots are taking on Dindigul Dragons at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

