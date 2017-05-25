close
WATCH: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma arrive for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' premiere

'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' is an upcoming biographical film written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under the banner 200 NotOut Productions.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 09:34
New Delhi: Sachin: The release of Sachin: A Billion Dreams is just one day away, and a grand Premier of the movie was organised for the Indian cricket team and some special guests on Wednesday.

The entire Indian cricket team including stalwarts MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohil and others arrived for the premiere of the movie.

Here's the videos of the stars arriving at the venue:-

Video capturing the arrival of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Complete video of, including the arrival of Indian cricket team

The film is based on the life of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Scheduled to be released on May 26, the film is a presentation on the legend's cricket and personal life showing some aspects of his life not known to the public so far.

