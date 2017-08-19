close
WATCH: MS Dhoni's expansive batting session ahead of India-Sri Lanka 1st ODI

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 19:56
WATCH: MS Dhoni&#039;s expansive batting session ahead of India-Sri Lanka 1st ODI
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India whitewashed Sri Lanka by a 3-0 margin in the recently concluded Test series. 

Now, the Men in Blue are all set to begin their limited overs part of the tour from Sunday, when the two teams lock horns at Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla for the opening ODI of the 5-match series. 

The visitors are clear favourites especially after Sri Lanka's loss to Zimbabwe pretty recently but they can't be taken lightly as they showed their potential in the group league match against the India during the ICC Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has managed to retain his place despite indifferent form of late was seen practising some of his explosive shots during India’s net session prior to the opening ODI at Dambulla.

In a video posted by the BCCI on their Twitter handle, Dhoni is seen cutting, driving and pulling to perfection which might be worrying signs for the opposition ahead of the start of the series.

The timing was exquisite on numerous occasions and he even executed a couple of upper cuts which he generally doesn’t play too much in the international level. 

Dhoni is also on the verge of breaking the record of most stumpings in ODI cricket and currently stands at 2nd position with 97 stumpings just behind former Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara with 99 stumpings.

