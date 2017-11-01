Watch: MS Dhoni's first-ball monster six that enthralled Kotla crowd

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's ability to enthral Indian cricket fans is unmatched and when he opens scoring with a huge six, the crowds are bound to go berserk.

During India's first game of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Wednesday, Dhoni came out to bat in the last over of the innings after Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Trent Boult.

Tim Southee bowled the last over for New Zealand and Dhoni got the strike on the third delivery of the 20th over.

Southee bowled a slower delivery that pitched up and Dhoni was just waiting for it and swung it hard near the cow corner.

Though it was not off the middle, Dhoni's power took care of the rest.

The ball went out for a mammoth six and it was the biggest roar from the crowd.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first.

Riding on brilliant fifties from both openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue posted a total of 202 in 20 overs.