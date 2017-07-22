close
WATCH: MS Dhoni's 'whistlepodu' to kick-off Tamil Nadu Premier League

Dhoni, who turned up in his yellow CSK jersey, got the fan to cheer for him and sent all three balls over the boundary ropes for big sixes.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 23:55
WATCH: MS Dhoni&#039;s &#039;whistlepodu&#039; to kick-off Tamil Nadu Premier League
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: The city of Chennai experienced a thrilling start to the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League which began with a 'six hitting' competition between former India and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former Australian opener Matthew Hayden at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Saturday.

Dhoni, who turned up in his yellow CSK jersey, got the fan to cheer for him and sent all three balls over the boundary ropes for big sixes.

Dhoni, donning CSK's yellow jersey, was clearly esctatic to be back in his second home and said, "It's good to be back here". 

"Feels good to be back home. I think the yellow is pretty special," said the man who won two IPL title for CSK.

TNPL Twitter handle posted a video in which Dhoni called for the action to begin with a 'whistlepodu'.

Look who is here to kick off the TNPL 2.0
#Thala @msdhoni #DoubleTheGethu

TNPL started on July 22 with the first match between Albert Tuti Patriots and Dindigul Dragons. Dinesh Karthik will play for Tuti Patriots. The tournament features eight teams with 32 matches to be played, including the final on August 20.

The winner of the second edition of TNPL will be rewarded with total prize money of Rs 1 crore and the runners-up will get 60 lakh.

